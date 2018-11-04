Analysys A10 is a large conference on Big Data that took place on October 26-27 in Beijing. Since China's population is huge, it generates a lot of data and Big Data industry is in very high demand. Yandex ClickHouse team has been honored to participate in this event alongside top management, analysts and IT professionals from various Chinese companies.
Interest in ClickHouse among Chinese experts is growing rapidly. It was second ClickHouse Meetup in Beijing this year and the venue was more than full, it could fit only about 170 people out of 500 who signed up and around 2000 more joined the live translation online. Many Chinese companies have already adopted ClickHouse in production and are willing to share their experience.
Opensource database management systems conference Percona Live this time took place on November 5-7 in Germany, Frankfurt am Main. Over last couple years ClickHouse became a solid member of this community as demand in analytics with subsecond latencies appeared to be pretty high.
20th ClickHouse Meetup took place in Amsterdam, which appeared to be a convenient location for people from all over Europe to join the event, including Austria, Czech Republic and Germany. We were also glad to see people from many local companies including Booking.com, Crobox, Marktplaats (eBay), MessageBird and others.