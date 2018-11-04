ClickHouse Blog

November 2018
ClickHouse at Analysys A10 2018
4 November 2018, 09:00

Analysys A10 is a large conference on Big Data that took place on October 26-27 in Beijing. Since China's population is huge, it generates a lot of data and Big Data industry is in very high demand. Yandex ClickHouse team has been honored to participate in this event alongside top management, analysts and IT professionals from various Chinese companies.

ClickHouse Community Meetup in Beijing on October 28, 2018
12 November 2018, 12:00

Interest in ClickHouse among Chinese experts is growing rapidly. It was second ClickHouse Meetup in Beijing this year and the venue was more than full, it could fit only about 170 people out of 500 who signed up and around 2000 more joined the live translation online. Many  Chinese companies have already adopted ClickHouse in production and are willing to share their experience.

ClickHouse at Percona Live Europe 2018
21 November 2018, 12:00

Opensource database management systems conference Percona Live this time took place on November 5-7 in Germany, Frankfurt am Main. Over last couple years ClickHouse became a solid member of this community as demand in analytics with subsecond latencies appeared to be pretty high.

ClickHouse Meetup in Amsterdam on November 15, 2018
22 November 2018, 15:00

20th ClickHouse Meetup took place in Amsterdam, which appeared to be a convenient location for people from all over Europe to join the event, including Austria, Czech Republic and Germany. We were also glad to see people from many local companies including Booking.com, Crobox, Marktplaats (eBay), MessageBird and others.

Concept: "Cloud" MergeTree Tables
23 November 2018, 15:06

The main property of the MergeTree cloud tables is the absence of manual control over the sharding scheme of data on a cluster. The data in the cloud tables is distributed around the cluster on its own, while at the same time providing the locality property for a certain key.

