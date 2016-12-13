Yandex.Metrica takes in a stream of data representing events that took place on sites or on apps. Our task is to keep this data and present it in an analyzable form. The real challenge lies in trying to determine what form the processed results should be saved in so that they are easy to work with. During the development process, we had to completely change our approach to data storage organization several times. We started with MyISAM tables, then used LSM-trees and eventually came up with column-oriented database, ClickHouse.