ClickHouse Blog

Five Methods For Database Obfuscation
27 January, 17:50

Read more
No comments
article,obfuscation
How to speed up LZ4 decompression in ClickHouse?
25 June 2019, 21:58

Read more
No comments
performance,lz4,article,decompression
ClickHouse Lecture at Institute of Computing Technology, Chinese Academy of Science on June 11, 2019
14 June 2019, 16:00

Read more
No comments
lecture,events,China,Beijing,university,academy,institute
ClickHouse Meetup in Beijing on June 8, 2019
14 June 2019, 15:00

Read more
3 comments
meetup,Beijing,China,events
ClickHouse Meetup in San Francisco on June 4, 2019
14 June 2019, 12:00

Read more
No comments
meetup,USA,events,San Francisco,California,Bay Area
ClickHouse at Percona Live 2019
4 June 2019, 18:00

Read more
No comments
Percona Live,USA,Texas,Austin,events,conference
ClickHouse Meetup in Limassol on May 7, 2019
14 May 2019, 13:00

Read more
No comments
meetup,Cyprus,Limassol,events
Schedule of ClickHouse Meetups in China for 2019
18 April 2019, 12:59

Read more
No comments
China,Beijing,Shanghai,Shengzhen,announcement,meetup
ClickHouse Meetup in Madrid on April 2, 2019
11 April 2019, 11:33
Read more
No comments
meetup,Madrid,Spain,events
Concept: "Cloud" MergeTree Tables
23 November 2018, 15:06

The main property of the MergeTree cloud tables is the absence of manual control over the sharding scheme of data on a cluster. The data in the cloud tables is distributed around the cluster on its own, while at the same time providing the locality property for a certain key.

Read more
3 comments
concept,MergeTree,future,sharding
ClickHouse Meetup in Amsterdam on November 15, 2018
22 November 2018, 15:00

20th ClickHouse Meetup took place in Amsterdam, which appeared to be a convenient location for people from all over Europe to join the event, including Austria, Czech Republic and Germany. We were also glad to see people from many local companies including Booking.com, Crobox, Marktplaats (eBay), MessageBird and others.

Read more
No comments
meetup,Amsterdam,Netherlands,events
ClickHouse at Percona Live Europe 2018
21 November 2018, 12:00

Opensource database management systems conference Percona Live this time took place on November 5-7 in Germany, Frankfurt am Main. Over last couple years ClickHouse became a solid member of this community as demand in analytics with subsecond latencies appeared to be pretty high.

Read more
No comments
events,conference,Percona Live,Europe,Frankfurt,Germany
ClickHouse Community Meetup in Beijing on October 28, 2018
12 November 2018, 12:00

Interest in ClickHouse among Chinese experts is growing rapidly. It was second ClickHouse Meetup in Beijing this year and the venue was more than full, it could fit only about 170 people out of 500 who signed up and around 2000 more joined the live translation online. Many  Chinese companies have already adopted ClickHouse in production and are willing to share their experience.

Read more
No comments
events,meetup,China,Beijing
ClickHouse at Analysys A10 2018
4 November 2018, 09:00

Analysys A10 is a large conference on Big Data that took place on October 26-27 in Beijing. Since China's population is huge, it generates a lot of data and Big Data industry is in very high demand. Yandex ClickHouse team has been honored to participate in this event alongside top management, analysts and IT professionals from various Chinese companies.

Read more
No comments
events,conference,Beijing,China
Announcing ClickHouse Meetup in Amsterdam on November 15
17 October 2018, 19:42

Yet another meetup of ClickHouse community is planned in Europe, see detailed agenda and register on the event page.

Read more
No comments
ClickHouse Community Meetup in Paris on October 2, 2018
9 October 2018, 17:00

Agenda of Paris ClickHouse Meetup was full of use cases, mostly from France-based companies which are actively using ClickHouse. Slides for all talks are available on GitHub.

Read more
No comments
meetup,events,Paris,France,Europe
ClickHouse Community Meetup in Berlin on July 3, 2018
5 July 2018, 22:27

Just few month ago Brenno Oliveira from Delivery Hero have dropped us an email on clickhouse-feedback@yandex-team.com saying that they want to host a meetup of ClickHouse community in their HQ and together we made it happen.

Read more
No comments
Berlin,meetup,Europe,events
Announcing ClickHouse Community Meetup in Berlin on July 3
25 June 2018, 17:44

There's yet another upcoming meetup of ClickHouse community in Europe, see detailed agenda and sign up on the event page.

Read more
No comments
meetup,Berlin,Europe
ClickHouse Community Meetup in Beijing on January 27, 2018
8 February 2018, 20:24

Last year there has been an OLAP algorithm contest in China organised by Analysys. The team who have shown the top results and won the competition has been using ClickHouse as core of their solution. Other teams were mostly using different technologies and didn't really know much about ClickHouse at a time. When the final results were published, many people in China who participated in or were aware of this competition became really eager to learn more about ClickHouse. This spike of interest about ClickHouse in China have eventually lead to first Chinese ClickHouse Community Meetup that have taken place in Beijing.

Read more
No comments
events,meetup,China,Beijing
ClickHouse Meetup at Berlin, October 5, 2017
19 October 2017, 21:00

All presentations are available for download at the event page.

Read more
No comments
meetup,Berlin,events