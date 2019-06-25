ClickHouse Blog

Last year there has been an OLAP algorithm contest in China organised by Analysys. The team who have shown the top results and won the competition has been using ClickHouse as core of their solution. Other teams were mostly using different technologies and didn't really know much about ClickHouse at a time. When the final results were published, many people in China who participated in or were aware of this competition became really eager to learn more about ClickHouse. This spike of interest about ClickHouse in China have eventually lead to first Chinese ClickHouse Community Meetup that have taken place in Beijing.