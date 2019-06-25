ClickHouse Blog

ClickHouse Lecture at Institute of Computing Technology, Chinese Academy of Science on June 11, 2019
22 November 2018, 15:00
20th ClickHouse Meetup took place in Amsterdam, which appeared to be a convenient location for people from all over Europe to join the event, including Austria, Czech Republic and Germany. We were also glad to see people from many local companies including Booking.com, Crobox, Marktplaats (eBay), MessageBird and others.
21 November 2018, 12:00
Opensource database management systems conference Percona Live this time took place on November 5-7 in Germany, Frankfurt am Main. Over last couple years ClickHouse became a solid member of this community as demand in analytics with subsecond latencies appeared to be pretty high.
12 November 2018, 12:00
Interest in ClickHouse among Chinese experts is growing rapidly. It was second ClickHouse Meetup in Beijing this year and the venue was more than full, it could fit only about 170 people out of 500 who signed up and around 2000 more joined the live translation online. Many Chinese companies have already adopted ClickHouse in production and are willing to share their experience.
4 November 2018, 09:00
Analysys A10 is a large conference on Big Data that took place on October 26-27 in Beijing. Since China's population is huge, it generates a lot of data and Big Data industry is in very high demand. Yandex ClickHouse team has been honored to participate in this event alongside top management, analysts and IT professionals from various Chinese companies.
17 October 2018, 19:42
Yet another meetup of ClickHouse community is planned in Europe, see detailed agenda and register on the event page.
9 October 2018, 17:00
Agenda of Paris ClickHouse Meetup was full of use cases, mostly from France-based companies which are actively using ClickHouse. Slides for all talks are available on GitHub.
5 July 2018, 22:27
Just few month ago Brenno Oliveira from Delivery Hero have dropped us an email on clickhouse-feedback@yandex-team.com saying that they want to host a meetup of ClickHouse community in their HQ and together we made it happen.
25 June 2018, 17:44
There's yet another upcoming meetup of ClickHouse community in Europe, see detailed agenda and sign up on the event page.
8 February 2018, 20:24
Last year there has been an OLAP algorithm contest in China organised by Analysys. The team who have shown the top results and won the competition has been using ClickHouse as core of their solution. Other teams were mostly using different technologies and didn't really know much about ClickHouse at a time. When the final results were published, many people in China who participated in or were aware of this competition became really eager to learn more about ClickHouse. This spike of interest about ClickHouse in China have eventually lead to first Chinese ClickHouse Community Meetup that have taken place in Beijing.
19 October 2017, 21:00
All presentations are available for download at the event page.